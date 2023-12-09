MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple and pink balloons filled the skies at Henry Aaron Park as family, friends, strangers, and other community members held onto each other tight as they reminisced on 9-year-old Cailee Knight’s life.

It was an emotional Saturday afternoon for Knight’s family as they held a balloon release in honor of her life.

“She was an angel,” Cailee’s grandmother Shelisa Alfred said. “She was grandma’s angel, and daddy’s angel. Daddy’s baby. She was a sweet child. Wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

“My niece was the world to me,” her uncle William Anderson said.

Her life was cut short on Tuesday, Dec. 5 while she was sleeping in her home on Rhett Drive. She was fondly known as “chum chum”, and attended Leinkauf Elementary School.

As the balloon release was difficult for the family members, they’re holding tightly on their fondest memories of their loved one.

“My favorite memory of my granddaughter is when she found out her dad was having a kidney surgery and he needed a kidney, you know, a kidney transplant,” Alfred said. “And she said, ‘Granddaddy, you know, I’ll be glad when you get them kidneys out.’ She thought he was having kidneys instead of a kidney transplant.”

Mobile Police arrested Tyrone Williams, Ariel Curry, and Darius Lucky Jr. in connection with her death.

Knight’s family says the overwhelming amount of support from the community has helped them through their difficult loss. They hope no else goes through losing a child through senseless gun violence.

“You’re hurting families out here,” Alfred concluded. “You’re hurting your family. You’re leaving your parents out here hurting for other families. And at this time, you truly hurt ours, so please let Cailee just give y’all this message to stop all this gun violence. Please.”