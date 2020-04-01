Families worried loved ones inside Metro Jail could catch Coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several families contacted News 5 on Tuesday, March 31, worried their loved ones inside Metro Jail could catch Coronavirus. The concern comes after one inmate and one corrections officer tested positive.

Lena Clowder’s fiance is in Metro Jail. She said, “I just broke down to tears thinking oh my God he’s in there, he’s got a court date and they reset it because of the Coronavirus.”

Clowder says she’s worried her fiance’s court date getting pushed back could cause him to catch the virus. It’s a feeling shared by several families News 5 spoke to on and off camera.

Deserai Bradley’s child’s father is in Metro Jail. She’s pregnant and worried exposure could threaten their baby. She asked, “Are they cleaning? Are they disinfecting?”

News 5 asked these questions to Mobile Metro Jail’s Warden Trey Oliver. He said, “We have clean teams that are wiping down surfaces doorknobs, door handles, intercoms. You name it, we’re washing down every surface within the jail three to four times a day.”

But Lena Clowder’s fiance told her, he’s not seeing any cleaning. She said, “He said it’s not, they don’t wipe down. I told him make sure you wash your hands five to six times a day. After you get off this phone, you go wash your hands.”

Another major concern is social distancing. Clowder said, “You’ve got to be six feet from each other and I know in Metro it’s not six feet from each other. There’s a lot in one cell.”

Speaking of keeping distance, Oliver said, “It’s very difficult to exercise successfully social distancing whenever you have 1,400 people under one roof.”

Oliver said with less inmates than normal, due to older non-violent criminals being released, the jail has more space for quarantine and isolation units. He continued saying the jail’s medical staff has been preparing for the possibility of Coronavirus for weeks and is ready to treat anyone with symptoms.

