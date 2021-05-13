Fallen officers remembered at Public Safety Memorial Park in Mobile as a part of National Police Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fallen officers were remembered at the Public Safety Memorial Park in Mobile as a part of National Police Week.

The ceremony was held on Thursday morning.

The event is held every year to honor and remember those who served but have passed away.

Family members of fallen officers gathered alongside local law enforcement to remember them.

The event was hosted by the Mobile Police Department who was joined by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama State Troopers, as well as Mayor Sandy Stimpson and District Attorney Ashley Rich.

The names of the fallen officers were read aloud which was followed by the 21 gun salute.

