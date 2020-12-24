Fake slave body bag display protest draws attention to north Alabama county’s history

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Activists braved the cold rainy night Wednesday to continue fighting for the removal of the Confederate flag from the Marshall County courthouse property in Albertville.

Something new at the bi-weekly protests were stuffed, black plastic bags in the shape of body bags and bright orange markers.

Protest organizer Unique Dunston said they represent the 150 slaves that were owned by Hohn Marshall for whom the county is named after.

Marshall was the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court from 1801 to 1835.

The display is part of a new learning series to go along with the activist’s regularly scheduled protest.

Dunston told News 19 she hopes to educate people that come out or watch the protests on social media about the history of Marshall County.

According to articles by the American Constitution Society and the University of Chicago Law Review Online, Marshall owned hundreds of slaves throughout his lifetime.

“Throughout history we find that the dark parts of our founding fathers lives are often times hidden and I don’t think that it should be that way. I think we should tell the full story if we’re going to tell the story at all,” said Dunston. “A lot of times, I hear that this is our history, there’s nothing we can do about it now. My thought process is, if we can be stuck on the Confederacy then we need to highlight the families and the people that they completely tore apart.”

Their research shows he traded in slaves and in the 1830s auctioned off some of them to pay off his son’s debts.

