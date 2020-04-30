Fake identity fail for woman trying to avoid going to jail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman wanted for a felony probation violation apparently tried to avoid arrest by giving Okaloosa County deputies the name of her friend. Turns out, her friend, also had an active warrant. Deputies arrested 31-year-old Tiffany Tenore.

Below is the statement on the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office Facebook Page:

A woman trying to avoid arrest on a felony violation of probation warrant gave deputies a false name. Just so happens it was the name of a woman who also had an active warrant.

Deputies responded to a residence on Tiki Too Avenue near Fort Walton Beach last night after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked outside. Deputies found a man and a toddler in the car. The man said he was waiting for someone he had given a ride to.

During the investigation, a woman came out of one of the units and said the child was hers, but refused to give her name and walked away. When she finally did give them a name, it turned out to be someone with an active warrant. A subsequent search of her purse turned up hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia, and a user amount of cocaine.

Also during the search deputies located a Florida identification card which provided the true identity of the female as 31-year old Tiffany Tenore. It was discovered that Tenore had an active arrest warrant for felony violation of probation.

Tenore stated post arrest that she would not have given her friend’s name if she had known her friend had a warrant. Tenore was charged for the felony VOP, possession of cocaine, providing a false name to law enforcement, resisting without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

