Faith Time: New partnership for University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Lonnie Burnett, President of the University of Mobile joins us. Here’s a look at our conversation.

Anchor: We wanted to talk about the new partnership between UM and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. What does the new partnership do?

Guest: We are very excited about this new program. This agreement allows students to earn a BA and an MDiv (Masters of Divinity) in five years. This is accomplished by allowing students to count certain upper-level courses they take at UM towards the MDiv at New Orleans.

Anchor: Why was this partnership formed?

Guest: As we continue to look at expanding our programs, we don’t want to reinvent the wheel. Since New Orleans already had a long-established graduate program, we thought it best to form a partnership. It helps us in recruiting undergraduate students and it gives them a pool of graduates. We met with their Provost (his daughter goes to UM) and worked on this agreement.

Anchor: What students will this help and how?

Guest: This will help our undergraduate students who are preparing for ministry in two ways. First, it will shorten the time required to finish their academic training and second, it will save money because selected courses can count towards both degrees. We already have had a prospective student at a recent preview day tell us he was coming to UM because of this program.

Anchor: What sort of courses will be available on this fast-track?

Guest: The courses range from Greek and Hebrew to Old Testament to systematic theology. We had to compare the requirements and structures of all the courses to ensure the academic rigor and content

Anchor: Will this partnership lead to future opportunities for collaboration between the two institutions?

Guest: Absolutely. Our plan is to expand this partnership whereby in the future we can have Seminary classes taught on our campus either in person or through video link. We have discussed holding joint conferences for our students. There are many opportunities.