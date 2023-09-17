SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Pastor Richard Ullo, Bible Baptist Church in Spanish Fort. We want to talk about mission trips and in general, what is a mission trip and how are they good for a congregation.

Guest: You know, our mission trip is any time you step outside of your regular area of influence, it could be a local mission trip. It could be a domestic mission trip, and it could be an international mission trip.

Anchor: Who makes a good candidate for a mission trip?

Guest: I think anybody really with a desire to serve would be a good candidate for a mission trip. I think really we all need to reach outside of ourselves to do things for others.

Anchor: Let’s talk about your connection to Haiti, your church’s connection to Haiti. How do you and your church work with folks in that country?

Guest: Well, years ago, we had a missionary that we supported when I was with another church. We currently support Fred Wall from our church that we’ve supported, and he’s been in Haiti since 1979 and we have supported him since the beginning. And they are dealing with a lot of very fearful issues over there.

They’re dealing with the drugs, the gangs, the kidnapping; there’s just a lot. And plus, on top of it, they’ve had a lot of weather-related tragedies over there. So there’s just a lot going on in Haiti.

Anchor: And with the consistent instability in Haiti, how has that hindered mission work but also increased the need for it?

Guest: You know, I think a lot of it is hindered right now because of fear. You know, with the gangs and such, they don’t know. There have actually been some missionaries that have been kidnaped or killed that have been there. But they continue to serve.