Faith Time: Finding thankfulness in Thanksgiving 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Jordan Matheson with 3 circle church Thomasville. It’s almost a tired premise, that 2020 has been a bad year. With Thanksgiving coming up, what can people be thankful for?

Guest: Well for starters, many people may be thankful that we are almost to the last month of 2020, which is something to be thankful for. But, if we are looking at what we have compared to many in the world, if you have 3 meals a day and a roof over your head, then you have something to be thankful for. We should be thankful for all things, but it is easy to lose sight of the things that we can be thankful for when we are going through hardships and seasons of challenges.

Anchor: In what ways can God make things better?

Guest: God made things better in the greatest way by sending his one and only Son to die on a sinners cross, making possible the way for Man to be redeemed back to God by faith alone in Christ alone. But we also see in Romans 8 that Paul writes that all things work together for the good of those who love the Lord and are called according to his purpose. So even if we do not see the good in life right now, for those who are followers of Jesus, we can know that God is still at work and he is weaving all things to turn out for our good and His Glory.

Anchor: How can people find joy in all circumstances?

Guest: That’s a great question. How can people find joy with a pandemic ongoing? How can people find joy when they are experiencing hardship in their family, occupation, or life? The answer lies within the truth that while seasons of life change, and culture changes, God remains constant. I think on Psalm 136:1 where it states “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good. His love endures forever.” We can find joy in all circumstances by looking to the truth that despite what we are going through that God is still God, and He is still good, and his love WILL endure forever.