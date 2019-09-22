Faith Time: Bahamas Disaster Relief

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pastor Travis Johnson with Pathway Church in Mobile joins us to talk about this effort looking for donations and contractors. For more information click here.

Here’s a look at our conversation:

Anchor: We wanted to talk about a relatively large fundraising effort for the Bahamas by Pathway Church and a collective of churches around the region. What is happening?

Guest: We’ve brought together a group of churches and pastors along with a couple humanitarian organizations to do two things:

Raise as much money as we can for Bahamas Disaster Relief

and

To mobilize as many skilled construction workers as possible in a coordinated way to rebuild churches and homes in The Bahamas. skilled construction workers can sign up to volunteer at www.bahamasreliefteam.com

Anchor: How much do you hope to raise?

Guest: We have $30,000 that has been distributed already.

The individual churches are pooling together money.

And, we received on Friday a $250,000 matching gift.

So, the immediate aim right now is to raise another $250,000 to unlock the matching gift.

That would bring us to a goal of $530,000 raised with 100% going to on-the-ground efforts. In order for us to do, it will take all of us doing something. Few people by themselves can do that solo. But, a lot of us doing something can get there. I believe we can.

Anchor: What makes this relief effort different from others that have been done in the past?

Guest: There are a lot of really amazing people all over that rally for moments like this. One of the things that exciting to me about this is that we are in a focused partnership between churches, General Contractors, and non-profits like People for Care and Learning, Men and Women of Action, and Operation Compassion coming together to get 100% of this giving pressed quickly into relief and rebuilding efforts.

Anchor: What has inspired this worship-house-team-up?

Guest: We all have our own reasons for involving ourselves in these kinds of efforts. Ultimately, Jesus tells us that when we give a cup of cold water to someone who is thirsty, we are serving Him.

A big personal motivator for me is that my family lost our home and everything we had in Hurricane Andrew in 1992. My dad was a pastor. I watched him and people from all over come in to meet overwhelming needs, one small act at a time. I watched my dad cut up the pews to construct shelves for storing and distributing food and water.

I think a lot of people in our communities are motivated to help people that need helping…because somewhere along the way, they’ve been on the receiving end of some help. That’s what the people in our communities are like…unbelievably giving and hard-working people.

Anchor: What will this go to pay for?

Guest: This will pay for relief items like food and water, tarps and for rebuilding of homes and churches. The skilled construction workers going over are volunteers. 100% of this money is getting on the ground meeting the real felt needs of our neighbors in the Bahamas.