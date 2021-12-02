Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade Headlines This Weeks 5 Things to do This Weekend

Fairhope Magical Christmas Parade – Fairhope

Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade begins this Friday at 7:00 pm at the intersection of Morphy and Section Street and continues down Section to Oak Street. The excitement will build as more than 60 parade units dazzle the crowd in anticipation of Santa Claus’ arrival to Fairhope for the holiday season. Even WKRG News 5’s Dana Winter and Rose Ann Haven will be riding in the parade, so you don’t want to miss it!

The Baldwin Pops Christmas Concert – Daphne

The Baldwin Pops will be holding their free Christmas concert in Daphne at the Daphne Civic Center this Friday at 7pm, and if you can’t make it to hear the Baldwin Pops on Friday, no need to worry as they will be having two more shows at the Foley Civic Center on Monday and again Tuesday at the Cultural Center Auditorium in Gulf Shores!

A Christmas Carol – Mobile

It’s time for Tiny Tim, the Ghosts of Past, Present and Future and of course Ole Ebenezer Scrooge himself as Playhouse in the Park in Mobile presents the Charles Dickens timeless classic A Christmas Carol! That’s going to take place Friday night beginning at 7:30 and will have shows every weekend until the Sunday before Christmas!

The Nutcracker – Biloxi

And speaking of timeless Christmas classics, “The Nutcracker” is coming to the Beau Rivage Theater in Biloxi this Saturday at 7pm! Experience the majestic Tchaikovsky ballet in all of its glory right here on the Gulf Coast! Tickets start at $50 if you want to see Sugar Plum Fairies dancing in your head!

Christmas By The River Parade – Moss Point

Captains pull Out those lights and let’s get the boats ready as its time for the Moss Point Christmas by the River Parade where all boats of all sizes are welcome to participate and Trophies will be given for the best lit up boats in small, med and large and also for kids’ choice. Guidelines and other information can be found on their Facebook page. All boats have to be on the west side of the high-rise bridge by 5 pm parade starts at 5:30.