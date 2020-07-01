Fairhope woman is reunited with late mother’s vintage class ring

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local restaurateur has successfully reunited a vintage ring found on the floor of his restaurant months ago to the family of the original owner. 79-year-old Eleanor Stradling Ross claimed the Fairhope High School class ring dated 1931 today at Dragonfly Foodbar.

Jesse Margaret Street appears to be wearing her class ring in her Fairhope High School Senior Portrait

Ross said, “It is really a miracle! For someone to go to such trouble. To track down the owner, that was very kind of that man to research it.”

The ring belonged to her late mother, Jesse Margaret Street, who died in 1988. “After she passed, we divided the jewelry among the sisters. We felt since Carol (Ferrara) was the oldest that she should have the class ring. She’s had it all these years.”

Ross had no idea Ferrara had lost the ring during a recent visit from Virginia to Fairhope. Ferrara was wearing the ring when they dined at Dragonfly Foodbar and the ring unknowingly slipped from her fingers.

“She kept that a secret. She was embarrassed she had lost mother’s ring.” Ross is grateful to have the heirloom returned to the family and plans to give it back to her sister with a suggestion that she wear it on a chain around her neck. “Because something like this is a treasure. We treasured our mother. She was just such a sweet lady.”

“Things like this make me happy!!!” said Dragonfly Foodbar owner Douglas Owen Kerr, who posted pics of the ring on social media.



“The best thing about this whole story is the beauty that’s found in such a trying time as we are going through with the racial and political climate.”

