Fairhope teens repair storm-damaged roofs in Tennessee

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school students from Fairhope are getting a hands-on lesson in carpentry this summer while showing compassion to storm victims along the Tennessee-Georgia line. Twenty-six teens from Fairhope United Methodist Church have been working this week to repair roof damage caused by Tropical Storm Claudette and other storms.

Church members are offering a hand-up for people who can’t afford to hire someone to work on their homes.

John Oldshue of Fairhope, proud of the work the team has done, shared on social media how they helped to rebuild a roof for a woman who lives in a mobile home outside Copperhill, Tenn.

“She listened to the kids on her roof and said it was the sound of God answering her prayers,” Oldshue said. He applauded the teens for never complaining and loving Janice like family.