Fairhope residents display candles and lights to show support

Fairhope, Alabama – (WKRG)

Candles are illuminating front porches and windows to show support for medical personnel and first responders in Fairhope as they continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Debbie Leidheiser, who also volunteers at Thomas Hospital, displays electric candles in the window of her home in Point Clear Stables off Section Street.

She wants to send a message to those working on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis, “To let them know we are thinking of them. We know they are working hard and we just feel for them, we are scared for them. We love they are there for us and they are doing the best that they can”, said Leidheiser. She plans on turning on her candles normally used for Christmas decorations every night. “You never know who you touch if somebody rides by and sees it. It may have them the courage and support that they need.”

