FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Police Department (FPD) says $1,500 worth of goods were purchased with a stolen credit card last month.

FPD says the woman seen in the photos below may be connected. The subject was seen on May 31 and fled the store in a blue BMW SUV.







If you have any information call Investigator Joshua Cryar at 251-929-0377 or email joshua.cryar@fairhopeal.gov.