Fairhope mother saves choking child

Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — Every bite Jenny Barkin takes is precious to her mother, Lauren. Lauren is especially cautious because of what happened when Jenny was just a year old.

“I’ll never forget running around my living room with her inverted and you know saying..Jenny, Jenny, Jenny you know…get it out,” said Lauren. Lauren recalls the horrifying moments when her baby was choking from an apple slice she had taken from her older brother’s plate.

“The only thing I knew to do was to turn her over, invert her body..and just start hitting her back to try to dislodge that apple slice,” said Lauren.

The Fairhope mother finally removed the apple slice by using her finger and scooping it out. Medical experts say that is dangerous because you can push the food farther down into the airway.

Lauren now knows after delivering back thrusts, The American Heart Association recomends turning the baby over and giving chest compressions.

Now, she is passionate about CPR training for all parents and child care providers.

See video below on CPR training.