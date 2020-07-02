Fairhope church delivers food to local health care providers

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local church is showing it’s support for those on the front lines of COVID-19. Celebration Church delivered lunch to the Radiology Department of Thomas Hospital today where a member of their church family works.

According to Pator Johnny Hunt, Kelly Stripling hasn’t been able to attend church in person because of her daily interaction with COVID-19 patients.

“We simply wanted to show her and her entire department our appreciation and thankfulness for their sacrifice. The church may look different right now, but it is still active and living and we’re always looking for a way to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”

