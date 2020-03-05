Facebook to remove some Trump campaign ads

(CNN) — Facebook says it will now remove some Trump re-election campaign ads to prevent confusion about the upcoming U.S. census.

Facebook had come under fire for letting the Trump campaign run ads this week asking people to “respond now” to an “official congressional district census.” In addition to age, name and contact information, the survey includes questions about views on President Trump, Nancy Pelosi and “the radical left” agenda.

Democrats have criticized Facebook for its policy of not fact-checking ads run by politicians, a policy that Democrats say benefits Trump.

Earlier Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Facebook for letting the Trump campaign run the ads. She argued they violated Facebook’s misleading content policy regarding the census.

The Trump campaign declined to comment on Facebook’s move.

