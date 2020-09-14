FAA: Missing plane in Florida reported to local authorities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The FAA reported a missing plane to local authorities Sunday at 4:45 PM.

The last known position of this plane, a Van RV-9 was near Cross City, Fla.

Additionally, WKRG News 5 received word from a viewer saying a pilot went missing. They say he was headed from Pensacola to Tampa.

FAA hasn’t made any ties to the two incidents.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories