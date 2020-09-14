FAA: Missing plane in Florida reported to local authorities

FLORIDA (WKRG) — The FAA reported a missing plane to local authorities Sunday at 4:45 PM.
The last known position of this plane, a Van RV-9 was near Cross City, Fla.
Additionally, WKRG News 5 received word from a viewer saying a pilot went missing. They say he was headed from Pensacola to Tampa.
FAA hasn’t made any ties to the two incidents.
