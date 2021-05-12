FAA grants Alabama $12.28 million for statewide airport infrastructure upgrades

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRG) — Twelve local airports throughout Alabama will benefit from more than $12.28 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced today. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advances, and equipment and land acquisition.

“This $12.28 million in FAA grant funding will improve airports – both large and small – throughout Alabama, paving the way for growth and increased investment in rural areas,” said Senator Shelby. “Airport infrastructure impacts overall economic success, and as a result of this funding, twelve of Alabama’s airports will receive the upgrades and advances needed to continue serving communities and driving development.”

Each of the FAA grants are administered through the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21) Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which was funded in the FY21 annual appropriations package that was signed into law in December.

A total of 13 grants were awarded to local airports in Alabama, amounting to $12,281,867 for the following airport projects: