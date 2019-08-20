Explosive devices detonated in porta potties; fire marshal investigating

by: Nancy Krause

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Someone detonated explosives inside portable toilets in South County. Now, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said it – along with local police and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives – is investigating.

The fire marshal’s office said the two separate incidents – which occurred August 17 in Charlestown and Westerly – are not believed to be linked to terrorist activity. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state bomb squad hotline at 401-383-7723. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of those responsible.

