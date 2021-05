SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A large plume of smoke can be seen east of Springfield.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Mike McClure said it is a Pinnacle Propane plant in Marshfield. They were explosions and area residents are being asked to evacuate. No reports of injuries yet.

Satellite detected a hot spot in Marshfield, MO this afternoon. The NWS typically uses this technology to detect hot spots for wildfires and controlled burns. However, this detected hot spot on satellite today is a fire at a propane plant. pic.twitter.com/frtcEIDXQW — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) May 13, 2021

A KOLR10 crew is on the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story.

Social media posts from viewers and Jamie Warriner below:

Courtesy of Carri Ramey-Hathcock

Courtesy of Carri Ramey-Hathcock

Courtesy of Carri Ramey-Hathcock

Courtesy of Carri Ramey-Hathcock

Courtesy of Rick Franklin

Courtesy of Warren Magnis