Exploreum Science Center taking precautions for coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Exploreum Science Center in downtown Mobile says it’s taking precautions to protect its guests and employees from the spread of the coronavirus. There are still no confirmed cases in Mobile or the state of Alabama.

Among the precautions, more frequent cleaning of the hands-on exhibits and other surfaces people touch.

The Exploreum is currently holding the Dinosaurs Around the World Exhibit.

FULL STATEMENT FROM THE EXPLOREUM

Friends of the Exploreum,

In light of increasing concerns regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), we want you to know that the health and safety of Exploreum Science Center guests and employees is our top priority. We are monitoring recommendations from the CDC and our local and state health departments and following all guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Exploreum continues to remain open under normal business hours and operations, but we are taking additional precautionary measures to keep our guests and staff healthy and to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Sanitizing. While we’ve always cleaned the building throughout the day, we’ve now introduced a more rigorous cleaning cycle. We have increased the frequency of wiping down interactive exhibits, door handles, banisters, tables, theater armrests, counters, and other high-touch surfaces with disinfectant. In addition, we have doubled our routine schedule for deep cleaning the Wharf of Wonder.

Training. We continually brief all staff members on the nature and symptoms of COVID-19 and the best practices to avoid getting or spreading the disease such as following respiratory etiquette, proper hand hygiene, and staying home when sick.

Cleanliness. Our staff members have been instructed in proper hand-washing and sanitizing practices. We are providing plenty of opportunities for guests to wash and sanitize their hands, and we’ve increased the availability of hand sanitizers and installed signs that promote handwashing.

Education. To help our community understand the science behind COVID-19, we are installing a new four-panel exhibition on viruses that was created by the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) and has been graciously shared with the entire museum community. The display explains what a virus is, how it spreads, the characteristics of COVID-19, and why it is important for scientists in different countries to share information.

We are closely monitoring the situation and will communicate any changes through our website, email, and social media channels. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us via email at concerns@exploreum.com.

Thank you for your continued support.

Donald J. Comeaux Jr.

Executive Director Exploreum Science Center

