Experience the Apollo 13 mission in real-time

(CNN) — On April 11, 1970, Apollo 13 launched into space with Jim Lovell, Jack Swigert, and Fred Haise for a lunar landing. The mission was infamously known as the successful failure since en route to the moon an oxygen tank ruptured causing the lunar landing to never happen.

NASA worked vigorously to bring the three astronauts safely home, in which they did six days later on April 17th.

Now you can experience the successful failure of Apollo 13 starting on the 50th Anniversary of April 11, 2020, here. It started at 1:13 PM.

