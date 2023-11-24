MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Now that the holiday season has officially commenced, let’s talk about why a live Christmas tree will cost more this year.

There’s no question, when Christmas seems to start earlier each year, that the demand for a live Christmas tree has skyrocketed. That demand, according to Pop’s Midtown owner Mandi Cameron, is far greater than the supply on the market.

The Christmas trees available this year, according to Cameron, were likely planted at least 15 years ago. Back then, she says, farmers underplanted, which contributed to the supply shortage felt by markets this year.

“Twenty years ago, the demand was not as high and the economy was not doing so well, so the farmers just didn’t plant for it,” Cameron said.

Five years after a seed is planted, Cameron says the saplings can be moved into a field to continue growing to its full size.

“These trees take a very long time to get to this height,” Cameron said. “These trees are older than my children.”

During that time, trees can be exposed to natural disasters and droughts; two contributing factors to this year’s Christmas tree shortage.

“Some years, you have wildfires like you did in Canada this past year, so there weren’t as many Canadian trees,” Cameron said.

Cameron said the price hike has hit business owners as well. For trees she usually buys for wholesale prices, she’s paying close to retail prices.

“You can’t make the tree grow faster,” Cameron said.

Her business is one of a few places in Mobile that were able to stock the most shorted trees on the market.

Despite the prices being slightly higher than in years past, Cameron said the tradition is worth it.