Breaking News
Tracking the Tropics: Click here for the latest on the Tropical Storm Barry

Expect coastal flooding from Tropical Storm Barry

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tracking the Tropics Special

More WFLA Tracking the Tropics

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — We can expect to see some coastal flooding from Tropical Storm Barry through Sunday. One area that typically floods is the Causeway. Mid-morning high tides and a South wind will cause water to pool on the roadway.

ALDOT will be monitoring the water levels and it’s possible the could close the off ramp from I-10 onto the Causeway or even some Causeway lanes if needed.

News 5 will continue to track conditions and send alerts through out News 5 app if the Causeway closes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida