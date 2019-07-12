Expect coastal flooding from Tropical Storm Barry

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — We can expect to see some coastal flooding from Tropical Storm Barry through Sunday. One area that typically floods is the Causeway. Mid-morning high tides and a South wind will cause water to pool on the roadway.

ALDOT will be monitoring the water levels and it’s possible the could close the off ramp from I-10 onto the Causeway or even some Causeway lanes if needed.

News 5 will continue to track conditions and send alerts through out News 5 app if the Causeway closes.