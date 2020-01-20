EXCLUSIVE: Pizza driver fired for pulling gun on a Mobile couple and their dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Marco’s Pizza confirms to News 5 that it has fired an off-duty driver accused pulling a pistol on a Mobile couple out walking their dog.

It happened Saturday night on Hurlbert Street, just around the corner from the N. Florida Street Marco’s.

Sumner Howard says he gives Marco’s kudos for responding to his calls immediately and “doing the right thing.” Howard says he and his fiancée were out walking their dog, Moonpie, Saturday when a car with a Marco’s Pizza sign on it came roaring down the street. He admits he yelled at the driver, telling him to slow down. The driver stopped his car, got out and confronted the couple according to Howard.

“You people need to stop yelling at me for speeding all the time,” Howard says the driver yelled back.

That’s when things escalated, Howard says the driver got in his car, pulled out a Glock pistol and chambered a round. Howard told the driver he was going inside to call police and the driver took off.

At first, Howard says he decided against actually calling police because he thought it was over. But some law enforcement friends advised him to do so. He says he talked to an officer but did not file a report.

Marco’s Pizza says they have a policy against their drivers carrying guns. Even though the driver was off duty, he was in uniform and still had the pizza sign on his roof so he was fired.

WKRG is not identifying the driver, he has not been charged.

