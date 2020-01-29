Former Satsuma officer arrested on ethics, computer tampering charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Alabama Board of Pardons denied parole Wednesday to 16 violent offenders and granted parole to two. Parole was denied for one man in Mobile County, and granted for another.

Parole was granted for Jeffie Lee Gable. He was sentenced in 2008 to 20 years in prison for first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in Mobile County. He has served about 11 years, nine months of the sentence. The sister of the inmate testified “I want him to get out and get a fresh start.” The district attorney’s office in Mobile opposed parole, calling Gable “a danger to the community.”

Parole was denied for Wali Haseeb. He was sentenced in 1995 to life in prison for first-degree burglary in Mobile County. He has served 25 years, nine months of the life sentence. A representative of the Mobile district attorney’s office testified that Haseeb attacked the burglary victim and left her eye socket and skull fractured. The attorney general’s office reported that Haseeb has committed 25 disciplinary infractions in prison, including multiple assaults. “He has remained violent in custody,” an attorney general’s representative said.

