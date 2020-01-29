Former Satsuma officer arrested on ethics, computer tampering charges

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Satsuma officer was arrested and booked into Metro Jail on Wednesday.
Austin Henage, 28, was booked on an ethics violation and several computer tampering charges.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation told News 5 in June 2019 that Satsuma’s police chief had asked the agency to look into “misuse of protected information.”
Jail records show Henage turned himself in Wednesday afternoon on a grand jury indictment and was released about an hour later.
