Former Satsuma officer arrested on ethics, computer tampering charges

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Satsuma officer was arrested and booked into Metro Jail on Wednesday.

Austin Henage, 28, was booked on an ethics violation and several computer tampering charges.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation told News 5 in June 2019 that Satsuma’s police chief had asked the agency to look into “misuse of protected information.”

Jail records show Henage turned himself in Wednesday afternoon on a grand jury indictment and was released about an hour later.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories