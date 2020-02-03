Ex-payroll clerk accused of swiping funds from Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (AP) — The former payroll clerk in a south Alabama city has been indicted on federal fraud charges.

The indictment filed last week in U.S. District Court says Sheila Milner Jackson used her position to divert $4,200 in city money and property to her own use. She’s accused of falsifying city records and altering check stubs to carry out the scheme.

The case arose after Jackson filed for bankruptcy, court records show. She’s accused of falsifying city records to avoid paying a portion of her income to the bankruptcy trustee.

Jackson was Prichard’s payroll clerk from 2011-2019, court records show. The records do not list an attorney who could be reached for comment on her behalf.

Prichard is a city of about 22,000 people just northwest of Mobile.

