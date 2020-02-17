Every Publix sub goes on sale this week

News

by: WFLA

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) — Yes, every single Publix sub will go on sale starting Wednesday this week.

Publix took to Twitter to address the rumors that started circulating last week about the sale.

Yes, the Publix Ultimate, Italian, or classic turkey are mouth watering, but what most people likely take away from this news is that the chicken tender sub is again on sale. And that’s fine.

The sale will last from Wednesday thru Sunday.

