MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Capitol shines a little brighter following a Christmas tree lighting ceremony headed by Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday night.

Adorned with 50,000 lights and standing at about 45 feet tall, the Eastern Red Cedar is the tallest tree the state says its ever displayed. A crowd inside the Capitol counted down from 10 before Gov. Ivey flipped the switch.

For the 77th year, the theme of the ceremony is “Every light a prayer for peace,” which was started by the Garden Club of Alabama.

“Every light on that tree was to signify our honoring the soldiers who had served, who were serving and those who had given their lives in service,” Garden Club of Alabama President Kathy Sudduth said.

Gov. Kay Ivey reflected on the meaning of that, expressing gratitude for the sacrifices of servicemen and women.

“I cannot think of a year during my time as governor where this theme has been more relevant. People across the world are suffering right now and it can be hard to hold on to our faith when we see such tragedy, but how blessed we are to live in freedom,” Ivey said.

Rainy weather forced the ceremony inside for the first time since 2018 but that didn’t stop the Christmas spirit and music from the 151st Army National Guard Band, who led guests in singing Silent Night.

The tree was donated by a family in Coosa County, who attended Friday night’s ceremony to watch the tradition continue.