Event honors Mobile’s first responders and their families

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A special lunch Sunday honored Mobile’s first responders and their families. It was a taste of amazing food provided by Texas de Brazil in the Shoppes at Bel Aire. The restaurant donated 100 percent of the food so all proceeds could go to the Family of the Fallen Foundation, which helps families of those lost in the line of duty. Other first responder organizations will benefit as well.

The meal included various cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken & sausage, a 50-item salad bar, along with Bananas Foster pie or Key Lime Pie as a dessert.

Proceeds from ticket sales will be distributed to benefit The Family of the Fallen Foundation, The Firefighters’ Safety Foundation and the Mobile Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association.

Mobile’s top officers were at the event to thank their teams. WKRG News 5 reporter Debbie Williams emceed the event. Debbie produces the WKRG monthly special report “Smiles Behind the Shield,” which highlights heroic actions big and small by Gulf Coast first responders. WKRG is a proud sponsor of the event.