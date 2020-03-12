ESPN: Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after sinking a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) is reporting Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for coronavirus. His teammate Rudy Gobert tested positive Wednesday.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The NBA suspended its season “until further notice.” The Jazz says they have tested all members of the team and only one additional player had a positive outcome. Wojnarowski reports this is Mitchell.

RELATED: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player. We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward. – Utah Jazz

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

Other coronavirus related stories: