ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 35-year-old Joshua Burch Saturday.

According to ECSO, the incident started when a woman with a gunshot wound to her face went to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. Burch was named the suspect.

Deputies located Burch at his home on L Street, but he refused to come out. ECSO’s SWAT Team responded and was able to apprehend him.

Burch is in the the Escambia County Jail where he faces multiple charges including attempted murder and aggravated battery domestic violence.