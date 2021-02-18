ESCO: 70-year-old man arrested, accused of child porn possession

News

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 70-year-old Escambia County, Fla. man has been arrested after being accused of possessing child pornography.

James Coleman

James Richard Coleman was charged with 20 counts of child porn possession, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The ECSO says members of its Special Victims Unit, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the ECSO SWAT team served a search warrant at Coleman’s home on Thursday.

Once inside the home on Ophelia Drive, investigators say they found child porn on Coleman’s computer.

Coleman was booked into the Escambia County jail. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

