ESCAPED: Morgan County Sheriff's deputies search for inmate

Posted: / Updated:

Dennis Greer left the Decatur Recycling facility around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday. (Photo courtesy ADOC)

DECATUR, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Corrections has sent out an alert, stating that an inmate is currently on the loose in the Decatur/Morgan County areas.

Dennis W. Greer is a 50-year-old man, 5’9, weighing approximately 230 pounds.

His hair and eyes are brown, and wearing state tan pants and shirt.

Greer left a worksite at Decatur Recycling around 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

If you’ve seen Greer or have information that may lead to his recapture, contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825.

