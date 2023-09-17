MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — After days on the run, escaped inmate Christopher Bates surrendered himself to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Bates originally fled from his work release, and was last seen near County Road 8 in Gulf Shores on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Investigators with Gulf Shores Police believe Bates had the help of an accomplice with his escape, but they have not fully released information on how that escape was able to happen.

He was incarcerated for a 1st degree robbery charge.

Bates currently sits in Mobile County Metro Jail.