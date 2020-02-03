Escambia County superintendent presents teacher of the year with flowers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)- Escambia County School District Superintendent Malcolm Thomas presented Teacher Of The Year Cheyenna Novotny with flowers on Monday while she was teaching. Novotny teaches Chemistry and Environmental Science at West Florida High School.

“I’m really excited,” Novotny said. “This is a nice surprise. I still have not even really processed all of this.”

Novotny says she’s been teaching for sixteen years and loves showing kids how cool science can be. She says her students mean a lot to her, they are very smart and she can’t wait to see what they do in the future.

“I think it’s over 2,000 high school students that I have taught,” Novotny said. “A lot of them I’m still in touch with through social media and they are doing big things.”

Novotny is the first teacher from West Florida High School to get Teacher Of The Year.

