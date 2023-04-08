ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office say they’re looking for a missing 34-year-old man who may be in danger. In a Facebook post before dawn Saturday morning, the ECSO says they’re looking for Benjamin Haritos.

The post says he was last seen at some time on Friday in the 10000 Block of North Hwy 29. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black/red jogger pants. He is 5’7” and 155 pounds. Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida by calling 850-436-9620. The post does not say why he’s considered endangered.