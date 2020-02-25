Escambia County Sheriff holds a press conference about violence in the community

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan held a press conference today to speak about the recent shootings and crimes within the county. Morgan says a lot of the people committing these crimes are teenagers and they are not getting a lot of help from the community.

“Most the individuals who are committing these crimes are between the ages of 15 and 19,” Morgan said. “So we have a new dynamic.”

Sheriff Morgan says the department is seeing a new level of violence. He says they are working with the Pensacola Police and the State Attorney’s Office.

“We’re dealing with street-level activity,” Morgan said. “Bounties are being taken out on other individuals.”

Authorities say they need assistance from the community in order to solve these crimes. In Monday’s home invasion at the Woodlands Condo’s, the suspect and homeowner started shooting at each other according to authorities.

“The person that allegedly did the invasion and the person that shot someone, we did not get anything,” Chief Deputy Chip Simmons said. “But I’ll tell you what we did get, in a search warrant we found drug manufacturing equipment.”

The State Attorney says he has been working hard to charge a lot of the teenage offenders as adults.

LATEST STORIES