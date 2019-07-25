PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County School District will have armed safety officers at every school this year according to superintendent Malcolm Thomas. Thomas says last year the district was short on officers, so they could not have one in every school all day long.

“We had to juggle some of the schedules so not every school had bell-to-bell coverage,” Thomas said. “Our goal this year is bell to bell coverage, an officer on campus each day, all day.”

Thomas says most of the safety officers are retired military and law enforcement people. He says they have been trained and had to go through physiological evaluations and background checks.

“They are there just in the event, the small event that something happens,” Thomas said. “It’s just the day in which we live.”