PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a shooting left one woman dead and two others injured at a Home Depot Friday night, a Cantonment resident who was on the phone with someone who was in the store is now concerned about the growing rate of gun violence in her hometown.

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Home Deport near Davis Highway and Brent Lane in Pensacola around 1:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a woman who was a contracted worker for Home Depot, dead from her injuries.

Cantonment resident, Finna Clay, was on the phone with her construction worker while gunfire erupted in the store. While on the phone, she heard the gunshots in the background, and explained that the worker tried to run for his safety.

“While we were talking, what he was trying to say to me that I didn’t understand was, ‘did you hear that? It sounds like gunshots’,” recounted Clay. “While we were on the phone, there was an active shooter in the store, and I was just like, Are you kidding me? He said That’s what the noise was. I thought I heard gunshots.”

Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alabama resident Keith Agee, 20, after he turned himself in to law enforcement.

Investigators say two other people were injured in the shooting.

Clay said she’s happy that her worker is safe but explained he is a bit shaken up after hearing shots that close to him.

She explained that people shouldn’t worry about getting shot while they’re out shopping. She hopes for people to better understand conflict-resolution skills.

“That’s two lives that are destroyed and all because somebody chose to use a gun to resolve the conflict versus communication,” explained Clay. “And the whole thing about conflict resolution is that if you can come to some type of agreement without putting your hands on someone else, this is the part that we really need to speak about in meetings, is situations with young people about how do you go about doing that without bringing a gun into the equation?”

According to jail records, Agee remains in the Escambia County Jail; held with no bond until his next court appearance.