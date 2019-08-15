Escambia County receives $21.8 million for new jail

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County will receive $21.8 million from the Florida Division of Emergency Management through Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement, which will go directly toward the county’s $145 million correctional facility project.

To date, the county has received over $111 million in funding for the correctional facility project from bond proceeds, Local Option Sales Tax, the State of Florida and FEMA.

Whitesell-Green/Caddell construction crews broke ground on the correctional facility in November 2018 and the project is on track for completion by mid-2020. The new building is located near the southeast corner of North Pace Boulevard and West Fairfield Drive and will serve as the central booking facility and juvenile housing area.

The facility is expected to provide approximately 90 new jobs. The three-story building will house 784 inmates and include an inmate intake and receiving area, and dining and kitchen service areas that will serve both the old and new facilities.