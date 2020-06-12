Escambia County offering young people jobs

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Young people between the ages of 16-24 can receive hands-on work experience while earning more than $8 an hour. Positions are available in public works, public safety, public libraries and area transit through the Escambia County Youth Employment Program.

To learn more call 850-595-1620.

Below are photos in a news release issued by the county Friday afternoon.


