Escambia County man behind bars for sexually assaulting 13-year-old

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla., (WKRG) — A 22-year-old man is facing several charges after deputies say he touched a 13-year-old girl inappropriately.

Authorities have arrested Antonio Cortex Franklin after they say he touched a 13-year-old girl on five different occasions. The arrest report says the abuse happened from May to July of 2019.

Franklin has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and battery.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories