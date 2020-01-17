Escambia County man behind bars for sexually assaulting 13-year-old

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla., (WKRG) — A 22-year-old man is facing several charges after deputies say he touched a 13-year-old girl inappropriately.

Authorities have arrested Antonio Cortex Franklin after they say he touched a 13-year-old girl on five different occasions. The arrest report says the abuse happened from May to July of 2019.

Franklin has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and battery.

LATEST STORIES