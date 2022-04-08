ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man is in jail after the Panama City Police Department hosted an undercover chat operation to catch sex offenders.

Billy Issac Brewer, 29, was arrested after having sexual conversations through social media with an undercover agent who claimed to be a 14-year-old girl named “Jessica.”

According to court documents, on Dec. 9, 2021, Brewer started texting with “Jessica.” When “Jessica” said she was 14-year-old, originally he stopped communicating with her. On Dec. 15, Brewer started texting “Jessica” again but when she reminded him of her age he told her she was too young and stopped communication again. On Dec. 20, Brewer recontacted “Jessica.” The text messages between the two continued from Dec. 20, 2021, to March 28, 2022.

Text messages between Brewer and the undercover agent show Brewer being very sexual towards the agent, according to a department news release. Brewer asked the agent multiple times for explicit pictures of her body, to which the agent keeps trying to avoid. Brewer also claimed to be 17 and 18-years-old. At one point, Brewer asked “Jessica” to come over and when she reminds him she isn’t old enough to drive, he offers to pick her up.

Brewer was arrested on Thursday, April 7 for three different charges: (1) Transmission of material harmful to a minor by electronic device or equipment in the third degree, (2) Use of a computer to solicit a minor in the second degree and (3) Unlawful use of a two-way communications device in the third degree.