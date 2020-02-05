Escambia County man arrested after deputies say he choked his girlfriend until she became unconscious

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man has been arrested after deputies say he strangled and beat his girlfriend back in September. Steven Banks, 23, was arrested after the victim told authorities Banks had called her saying he had money that he owed her.

The victim met Banks at a gas station. The two began to argue after someone called the victim’s phone. The victim said Banks got angry and said she was lying about who was on the phone. Banks became so made he started to strangle the woman, she could not breath and lost consciousness, according to deputies. Deputies say Banks then took her phone and started hitting her in the head with it.

The woman told deputies she tried to get out of the car, that’s when Banks closed her foot in the door and she could not get out. At one point, Banks allegedly sat on the victim and drove the car. The victim used her foot to blow the horn, which caught the attention of a neighbor. The woman told authorities she screamed to the neighbor to call police. That’s when Banks pulled the woman out of the car by her hair, put her on the ground and started hitting her multiple times, which deputies say caused most of her injuries. The victim’s entire left side of her face was bruised, she also had lacerations and bleeding above her left eye. There was blood on the outside and inside of the car as well.

Banks was not tracked down by law enforcement until Tuesday. He faces battery and kidnapping charges.