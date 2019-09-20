Escambia County man accused of following 11-year-old girl says allegations are false

Escambia County Florida, (WKRG)- An Escambia County man says he’s been falsely accused of following an 11-year-old girl outside of Montclair Middle School on Thursday. Adam Simoneaux says he was going to work and getting beer with his wife when he says a lady started following him and questioning his van. He says the lady accused him of following his daughter after school. His wife was in the car at the time and he says the woman saw a strange looking van and accused him of being up to no good.

“She saw a creepy looking van in her mind at the gas station,” Simoneaux said. “Then I came out and she started looking at the van saying it was suspect. I said you can’t do anything like that in this van or you’ll stand out.”

Escambia County Deputies say they are still investigating but no charges have been filed.