‘Escambia County lost a good man today’: Sheriff says pilot killed in crash was loved by many

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A small plane crashed Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. on private property in the Poarch community near Atmore.

“Where it actually happened, it looks to be an old gravel lake area where sand and rocks have been removed. There’s a lot of grown-up areas in it,” Sheriff Heath Jackson said.

We’re told the pilot crashed near his home on Gravel Lake Road north of Interstate 65.

“This subject, he is a very good man in the community. Escambia County lost a good man today,” Jackson said.

Family and friends arrived to the property throughout the day to meet with loved ones. The crop duster crashed in bushes, and it took first responders a while to get to the wreckage site.

“It’s a tragic event, something we wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Jackson added.

A family friend says he’s known the pilot for years, and he was a great person.

“He’s really going to be missed man. Every time he’d see us out somewhere and he’d be flying the plane, he’d kind of come down and let us know that he knows we’re down there,” the friend remembers.

The death investigation continues as of Tuesday afternoon. The FAA is expected to be in the area sometime late Tuesday. They are traveling to the site from Georgia. The wreckage isn’t expected to be removed from the property until Wednesday.

Sheriff Jackson expects to release the pilot’s name later today.

