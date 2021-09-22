Escambia County launches decal program to better serve those with autism

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) says residents can pick up new Autism awareness decals to help deputies better serve their families in a crisis.

A special decal can be placed on vehicles and windows of homes so deputies can recognize a special need of service while responding to calls.

The decal is a symbol, allowing first responders to know that they’re maybe a person inside with Autism. ECSO deputies will then know to approach the situation with their Autism training skills.

To participate in the program, fill out a form online and the decals will be sent to your home. If you prefer no decal, you can still fill out the form so ECSO can flag your house as a place where someone with autism lives.

ECSO says the more information deputies have when arriving at a call, the better.

