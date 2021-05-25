Florida Highway Patrol searching for hit and run driver on Pensacola Blvd

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are asking for help finding the driver of a dark Mazda hatchback seen leaving a hit and run accident on Pensacola Blvd Tuesday afternoon.

FHP says it happened around 3:40 pm when the Mazda allegedly hit a Dodge truck near Hope Drive.

The Mazda was driven by a man. The victim in the case followed the Mazda to grab a picture after the crash. The car has visible damage on the driver’s side.

FHP says the Mazda driver began acting recklessly on other roads in town, including passing a stopped school bus and driving towards oncoming traffic.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Trooper Knowles at *347 or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories