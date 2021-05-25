Florida Highway Patrol searching for hit and run driver on Pensacola Blvd

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are asking for help finding the driver of a dark Mazda hatchback seen leaving a hit and run accident on Pensacola Blvd Tuesday afternoon.

FHP says it happened around 3:40 pm when the Mazda allegedly hit a Dodge truck near Hope Drive.

The Mazda was driven by a man. The victim in the case followed the Mazda to grab a picture after the crash. The car has visible damage on the driver’s side.

FHP says the Mazda driver began acting recklessly on other roads in town, including passing a stopped school bus and driving towards oncoming traffic.

If you have any information on this investigation, call Trooper Knowles at *347 or Crime Stoppers.